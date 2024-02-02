Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is giving away the original Fallout PC game to Prime members. The game may be 27 years old, but it’s a classic that laid the groundwork for several sequels and spin-offs, as well as an upcoming TV series.
Is that enough to make you less salty about the fact that Amazon now charges Prime members an extra $2.99 per month to watch Prime Video without ads? Probably not. After all, you can buy Fallout for just $2.49 from GOG these days. But if it helps, Fallout is just one of eight PC games Amazon is giving away at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Fallout PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming (GOG account required)
- Breakout: Recharged PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming (Epic Games Store required)
- Doors: Paradox PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Kodansha Manga titles – Humble Bundle
PCs & tablets
- Beelink SER5 Pro mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5700U/156GB/500GB for $262 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EM680 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/1TB for $423 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- PELADN HA-4 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/16GB/512GB for $441 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus ROG Ally w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme for $600 – Best Buy (or Z1 for $400)
- LG Gram 16″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/256GB for $750 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $199 and up – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $115 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $31 – Newegg (coupon: SSDN2922)