Amazon is giving away the original Fallout PC game to Prime members. The game may be 27 years old, but it’s a classic that laid the groundwork for several sequels and spin-offs, as well as an upcoming TV series.

Is that enough to make you less salty about the fact that Amazon now charges Prime members an extra $2.99 per month to watch Prime Video without ads? Probably not. After all, you can buy Fallout for just $2.49 from GOG these days. But if it helps, Fallout is just one of eight PC games Amazon is giving away at the moment.

Here are some of the day's best deals.

