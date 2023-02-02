Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games valued at $30 each this week. Amazon has a new set of 4 games that Prime members can stream for free using the company’s Luna cloud gaming services.

Free from the Epic Games Store this week

Prefer to sit back and watch some videos or curl up with a (digital) book? Microsoft has kicked off its annual Anime Month sale with some deep discounts on popular TV shows and movies, while StoryBundle and Amazon are offering some deals on eBooks.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Anime

eBooks & eReaders

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.