Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games valued at $30 each this week. Amazon has a new set of 4 games that Prime members can stream for free using the company’s Luna cloud gaming services.
Prefer to sit back and watch some videos or curl up with a (digital) book? Microsoft has kicked off its annual Anime Month sale with some deep discounts on popular TV shows and movies, while StoryBundle and Amazon are offering some deals on eBooks.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- City of Gangsters PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Prime members can stream 4 PC games for free in February – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Celebrating Black Creators & Characters Bundle
Anime
- Save up to 80% on select anime movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store Anime Month sale
- Cowboy Bebop (all 26 episodes) for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Attack on Titan for $5 per season – Microsoft Store
eBooks & eReaders
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks from StoryBundle – The Black Fantastic Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks from StoryBundle – The Fantasy Steampunk Bundle
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite w/16GB (green) for $110 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (green) for $140 – Amazon
- Kobo Libra 2 for $170 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage for $240 – Kobo
Other
- Anker 3-in-1 wireless charging station for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $85 – Best Buy
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – B&H
- Meta Quest Pro VR headset for $1100 – Amazon