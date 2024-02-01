Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus ROG Flow X13 is a 3 pound laptop that’s positioned as a gaming notebook… even though not all models have discrete graphics baked in. That’s because what all models do have is a proprietary 63 Gbps high-speed connector that lets you connect an optional Asus ROG XG Mobile external GPU.
But the 2023 model with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor has decent integrated graphics, a speedy CPU, a 120 Hz display, and a 75 Wh battery. That could make it a decent option for light gaming or non-gaming tasks, especially now that Best Buy is selling this model for just $700.
PCs
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $150 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: ZU8V38U4)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow X13 120 Hz convertible notebook w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/16GB/512GB/XG Mobile eGPU connector for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/1TB for $850 – Lenovo
- HP Spectre x350 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Audio
- JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Woot
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $85 – Woot
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $76 – Amazon
Other
- Logitech POP mouse (yellow) for $20 – Amazon
- Logitech Brio 4K webcam for $140 – Amazon
- Nintendo Switch for $269 – Amazon (price at checkout)
- Name your price for up to 8 PC games – Humble Controller’d Chaos Bundle