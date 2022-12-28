Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is continuing to give away a different PC game for free every day, and today’s free title is Mortal Shell. Meanwhile Amazon is giving away a bunch of free games for Prime members, including Dishonored 2 and Quake.
And if you’d rather sit back and watch some TV and movies, Amazon’s got you covered with a bunch of deals on $2 channels.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Select Acer laptops for up to 35% off – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $550 – B&H
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Amazon (or refurb for $450 from Acer/eBay)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $899 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB/120Hz display for $1100 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Mortal Shell PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Dishonored 2 PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming (code for GOG)
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Showtime, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Acorn, Britbox, Cinemax, Noggin & other channels for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels