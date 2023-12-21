Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Steam Winter Sale kicks off today, with discounts on thousands of PC games through the morning of January 4, 2024. And, as is often the case, other game stores are getting in on the action with their own sales.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video is offering a bunch of subscription channels for $2 per month each for up to 2 months, which should be enough time to cram plenty of movies and TV shows. The promotion includes the usual suspects like Paramount+ and Starz, but also a few channels that rarely go on sale, like CrunchyRoll.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Humble Solstice Celebration Sale – Humble Store
- GOG Winter Sale – GOG
- Melvor IDLE PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 9 PC games free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming
- 9 Luna games free to stream for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming
Streaming
- Peacock Premium 1-year subscription for $40 – Peacock (coupon: BIGTENFAN)
- Apple TV 3-month subscription free for new (or qualified returning) subscribers – Best Buy
- Acorn for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- BET+ for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- BBC Select for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Crunchyroll Mega Fan for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- The Great Courses Signature Collection for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- HiDive for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- History Vault for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Lifetime Movie Club for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- MGM+ for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Paramount+ for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- PBS Documentaries for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- PBS Kids for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- PBS Living for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Shudder for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Starz for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- ViX Premium for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
Other
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $6 – Newegg
- Pay $25 or more for a bundle of Vegas audio & video creation/editing software – Humble Bundle