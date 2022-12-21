Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store has been giving away a different PC game for free every day since last week, and the sale will continue through the holidays. It’s part of the store’s holiday sale promotion.
Today’s title is LEGO Builder’s Journey. Tomorrow’s will be… something else. And if you’re looking for something to play those free games on, Best Buy and Amazon have got you covered with some good deals on gaming laptops (and budget notebooks that can probably handle less demanding titles like Builder’s Journey).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 3 3250U/8GB/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go LTE w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $330 – Woot
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming laptop w/120Hz display/Ryzen 9 5900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
PC & mobile accessories
- Anker 3-in-1 wireless charging station for $22 – Amazon
- Logitech K580 multi-device wireless keyboard (ChromeOS Edition) for $23 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Logitech G G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $35 – Adorama (price in cart)
- Logitech StreamCam (1080p/60fps) for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds for $60 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVEONBRANDS)
Other
- LEGO Builder’s Journey PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save 15% on select items for up to $100 off – eBay (coupon: SAVEONBRANDS)
- Buy a gift card worth $50 or more and get up to $10 off or get Amazon credit – Amazon