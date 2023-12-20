Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 20% on eligible tech, fashion, sporting, and home products, among other things, when you use the coupon SHOPTWENTY at checkout.

Some of the best tech deals I found were on mini PCs, laptops, and tablets. For example, you can pick up a Chuwi LarkBox X with an Intel N100 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $120. Or if you’d prefer those specs in a mini-laptop with a keyboard, battery, and 10.5 inch display, the Chuwi MiniBook X 10.5 is on sale for just $294.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

Laptops & tablets

PC Games

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.