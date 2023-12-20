Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 20% on eligible tech, fashion, sporting, and home products, among other things, when you use the coupon SHOPTWENTY at checkout.
Some of the best tech deals I found were on mini PCs, laptops, and tablets. For example, you can pick up a Chuwi LarkBox X with an Intel N100 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $120. Or if you’d prefer those specs in a mini-laptop with a keyboard, battery, and 10.5 inch display, the Chuwi MiniBook X 10.5 is on sale for just $294.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Celeron N4500/8GB/256GB for $64 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Chuwi LarkBox X mini PC w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $120 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- KAMRUI mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/512GB for $138 – ACEMAGICIAN (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Blackview MP60 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $176 – Blackview (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Blackview MP200 mini PC w/Core i5-11400H/16GB/512GB for $242 – Blackview (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $312 – ACEMAGICIAN (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- MINISFORUM UM690S mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX for $351 and up – MINISFORUM (coupon: UM690S-save20)
- MINISFORUM UM790 Pro w/Ryzen 7040HS for $389 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM EM680 w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/512GB for $469 – MINISFORUM
- Intel barebones NUC 13 Pro mini PC w/Core i5-1340P for $469 – Newegg
Laptops & tablets
- Chuwi UBook X 12″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-10210Y/8GB/256GB for $225 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Chuwi MiniBook X 10.5″ mini-laptop w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $294 – Chuwi (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1140G7/16GB/512GB for $580 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $690 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ 2.8K OLED convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy
PC Games
- DNF Duel PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 60% on select Final Fantasy games for PC – Steam
- Pay $12 or more for a bundle of PC RPG games – Humble GOG RPGs bundle – Humble Bundle
Other
- Save 20% on select products (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: SHOPTWENTY)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro portable 1080p 400 lumen projector for $335 – XGIMI (via eBay w/coupon: SHOPTWENTY)