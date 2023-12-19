Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale and a “last-minute” sale that goes through Sunday, ostensibly for folks who are still looking to pick up a present before Christmas. But it’s also a pretty good time to pick up a cheap but decent Chromebook, Windows laptop, or any number of other products.
Meanwhile, Amazon and Lenovo continue to offer deep discounts on budget tablets, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $81 off, and you can pick up an Anker 65W 3-port wall charger capable of powering a laptop for $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ FHD+ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $229 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeadPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 Chromebook w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $329 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Asus Vivobook 14″ Win11 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1180G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $700 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14x 14.5″ 2.8k OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $80 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $140 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $200 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.9″ (10th-gen) tablet for $350 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad min 8.3″ tablet for $400 and up – Amazon
- Refurb, previous-gen Amazon Kindle & Fire devices for $25 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160 – Amazon
Audio
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE w/ANC for $70 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro w/ANC for $119 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $30 – Amazon
- AmazonBasics rechargeable AAA batteries (12-pack) for $11 – Amazon
- AmazonBasics rechargeable AA batteries (8-pack) for $10 – Amazon
Other
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $154 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: IXNSIRG5)
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC for $400 and up – Best Buy