Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale and a “last-minute” sale that goes through Sunday, ostensibly for folks who are still looking to pick up a present before Christmas. But it’s also a pretty good time to pick up a cheap but decent Chromebook, Windows laptop, or any number of other products.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Lenovo continue to offer deep discounts on budget tablets, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $81 off, and you can pick up an Anker 65W 3-port wall charger capable of powering a laptop for $30.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Tablets

Audio

Charging

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.