Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a budget Android tablet with a 9 inch, 1340 x 800 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. When it launched earlier this year, it sold for $150. But it’s been on sale for discounted prices pretty much constantly during the holiday shopping season.
Now it’s fallen to the lowest price yet: you can pick one up from Lenovo for $80 when you use the coupon M9SAVEHOLIDAY. Sure, you can also buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 at the moment, but unlike Amazon’s tablets, the Lenovo Tab M9 ships with the Google Play Store pre-installed, which means you don’t need to hack your tablet for easy access to millions of apps.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GB for $450 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $580 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/25GB for $580 – HP
- HP Envy x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- Lenovo Slim 7 14″ 2.8K 90 Hz laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $750 – B&H
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800HS/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $800 – Best Buy
Game consoles
- Xbox Series X for $400 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Xbox Series S for $240 and up – Microsoft Store
Games
- Select PC games for up to 50% off – Microsoft Store
- Select Xbox games for up to 50% off – Microsoft Store
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
Other
- Baseus 10,000 mAh 20W power bank for $16 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $70 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet w/Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $80 – Lenovo (coupon: M9SAVEHOLIDAY