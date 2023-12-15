Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is a budget Android tablet with a 9 inch, 1340 x 800 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. When it launched earlier this year, it sold for $150. But it’s been on sale for discounted prices pretty much constantly during the holiday shopping season.

Now it’s fallen to the lowest price yet: you can pick one up from Lenovo for $80 when you use the coupon M9SAVEHOLIDAY. Sure, you can also buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 at the moment, but unlike Amazon’s tablets, the Lenovo Tab M9 ships with the Google Play Store pre-installed, which means you don’t need to hack your tablet for easy access to millions of apps.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Game consoles

Games

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.