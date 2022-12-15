Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is kicking off a holiday sale that runs through January 5th, with discounts up to 75% off many titles. There’s also a coupon good for 25% off any purchases of $15 or more. And instead of giving away a different free game every week, Epic is giving away a different game every day, starting with Bloons TD 6.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Laptops

Samsung tablets

Other tablets

Mini PCs

Other

