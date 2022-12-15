Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is kicking off a holiday sale that runs through January 5th, with discounts up to 75% off many titles. There’s also a coupon good for 25% off any purchases of $15 or more. And instead of giving away a different free game every week, Epic is giving away a different game every day, starting with Bloons TD 6.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Bloons TD 6 for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games including Hitman and Hitman 2 – Humble Bundle
- Pay $16 or more for a bundle of 2K games – Humble Bundle
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
Laptops
- Save up to $100 with 15% off select laptops – Newegg (coupon: AFFIRM15PC)
- Acer Swift X 16″ laptop w/Core i5-11320H/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $428 – Newegg (coupon: AFFIRM15PC)
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $553 – Newegg (coupon: AFFIRM15PC)
- Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED 14.5″ laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy (or open box for $547)
Samsung tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $110 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $230 – Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $400 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $581 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $750 and up – Amazon
Other tablets
Mini PCs
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $339 – Amazon
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Ryzen 5 55600U/16GB/512GB for $408 – Amazon
Other
- Anker 40W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb JBL Endurance Peak II true wireless earbuds for $29 – eBay
- Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless over-ear headphones for $49 – Adorama