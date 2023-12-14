Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is offering an “Epic Coupon” good for 33% off the purchase price of any games in your cart as long a the total is $14.99 or more… and you get a new coupon every time you make an eligible purchase.
Meanwhile Humble Bundle is bringing back some of the year’s most popular deals on games, eBooks, and other content. Amazon is offering discounts on Fire tablets and Fire TV media streamers. And Walmart is selling an Asus laptop with a 14 inch OLED display for just $630.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up (save up to 45%) – Amazon
Other tablets
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 (2023) tablet for $161 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $198 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $290 – Lenovo (coupon: LASTCHANCE)
- Apple iPad for $349 and up – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini for $400 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $499 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air for $500 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $600 and up – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name you price for a bundle of horror PC games – Humble Bundle
Other
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $18 and up (save up to 40%) – Amazon
- JBL Tune 760NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $65 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 and up – Amazon
- Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD for $210 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS1522+ 5-bay NAS enclosure for $490 – B&H
- Nothing Phone 2 for $599 and up – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook 14″ OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $629 – Walmart