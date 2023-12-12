Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store will be giving away a different PC game for free every day for 15 days starting December 13, 2023. The GOG Winter sale begins the same day. And Humble Bundle is already bringing back some of the year’s most popular bundles on PC games and other content.
If you’re looking for a device to play those games on, there’s no shortage of gaming PCs on the market these days. But if you’ve got your heart set on a truly portable gaming PC, there are a number of deals on current and previous-gen handhelds at the moment. You can pick up an Asus ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor for $600, a Steam Deck for as little as $349, or save on previous-gen handhelds from AYA and One Netbook.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld gaming PCs
- Steam Deck handheld gaming PCs for $349 and up – Steam
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $400 – Best Buy
- AYA Neo Geek handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $522 and up – AYA Neo (price in cart)
- AYA Neo Air Plus handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $538 and up – AYA Neo (price in cart)
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $599 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro handheld gaming PC w/Core i7-1260P for $599 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Asus ROG Ally w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- AYA Neo 2 handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U for $605 and up – AYA Neo (price in cart)
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB RAM for $699 and up – ONEXPLAYER Store
- AYA Neo Air 1S handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 7840U for $849 and up – AYA Neo (price in cart)
Other PCs
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB + $10 gift card for $136 – Newegg
- MINISFORUM UM773 Lite w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/512GB for $423 – Newegg
- MINISFORUM UM780 XTX mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB/Oculink for $629 – Newegg
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14″ 3K laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800HS/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $800 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 16″ convertible w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Acer Predator Triton 14″ 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-13700H/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of “cozy” PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of puzzle PC games – Humble Bundle
- Pandora Premium 1-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy