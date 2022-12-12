Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Google is matching its Black Friday pricing for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and several other devices… although the company’s trade-in value for older Pixel devices has gone way down.
Meanwhile today’s a pretty good day to score a deal on a cheap tablet, eReader, set of earbuds of headphones, or a bunch of other products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Google Devices
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $69 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch for $299 and up – Amazon
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $90 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $180 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $230 – Target (or Best Buy)
eReaders
- Save $20 when you buy 2 Kindle devices – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $200 – Amazon
- Kobo Nia for $80 – Kobo
- Kobo Clara 2E for $110 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra 2 for $160 – Kobo
- B&N NOOK GlowLight 4e for $100 – B&N
- B&N NOOK GlowLight 4 for $130 – B&N
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of tactical PC games – Humble Bundle
- Pay $16 or more for a bundle of PC games (including Borderlands, Civilization, Bioshock, XCOM) – Humble Bundle
Audio
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $229 – Amazon
- Ausounds AU-Frequency noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $25 – B&H
- Aukey EP-T21S true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg