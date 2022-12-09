Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is running a sale on older Microsoft Surface hardware. Among other things, that means you can pick up a first-gen Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone for as little as $270.
Meanwhile Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on hundreds of items. While some of the deals aren’t amazing (at least one laptop on sale was actually $50 cheaper a few days ago), some prices are hard to beat. For example the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inch Android tablet with an S-Pen is available for $215 and up, which is the lowest price I’ve seen for this tablet.
There are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook 14″ w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Asus E410 14″ Win11 HD laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift X 16″ laptop w/Core i5-11320H/RTX 3050/8GB/512GB for $550 – Newegg
- LG Ultra 16″ thin and light laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $950 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 16″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- KAMRUI AK1 Pro mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $165 – Amazon (or w/12GB RAM for $185)
- Beelink U59 Pro mini PC w/Celeron N5105/16GB/500GB for $209 – Amazon
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $339 – Amazon
- Beelink mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/500GB for $400 – Amazon
Tablets & Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4″ tablet w/64GB + S-Pen for $215 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.9″ tablet for $399 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Duo (1st-gen) w/SD855/6GB RAM for $270 and up – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Portal PC game for $1 – Steam
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series by Octavia Butler for $5 – Amazon (Kindle eBook)
- The Collected Stories of Arthur C. Clark for $3 – Amazon (Kindle eBook)
- Name your price for a bundle of digital graphic novels from Image Comics – Humble Bundle