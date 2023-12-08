Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on laptops, tablets, TVs, and a whole bunch of other products. But you can also score some pretty good deals on laptops if you buy directly from Lenovo or HP right now, with both companies running their own sales.
One thing to note is that I don’t actually think that most people should consider the cheapest laptop in today’s roundup: with a 14 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, and just 4GB o RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i isn’t a particularly good laptop. But it is super cheap at $130, which could make it an option for folks looking for a very basic computer.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
Under $600
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $130 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 5600U/8GB/256GB for $429 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGTHINKBOOKSALE)
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $480 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Ryzen 5 6600U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGTHINKBOOKSALE)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $549 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGTHINKBOOKSALE)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $580 – HP
$600 – $799
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 7740U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Lenovo (coupon: SECONDCHANCEDEAL)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $680 – HP
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-1370H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
$800+
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14″ 3K laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800HS/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $800 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow X13 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/Radeon 780M (integrated) 16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Google Pixel phones and tablets
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $439 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 for $549 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 and up – Amazon
Games
- GigaBash PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Predecessor PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Deathloop free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of VR apps & games – Humble Bundle
Other
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – JBL
- B&O Beoplay Portal wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Woot
- WD EasyStore 18TB USB 3.0 HDD for $300 – Best Buy (or 14TB for $250)