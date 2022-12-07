Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are barely in the rear view mirror, and stores are already starting to line up sales that come close to matching Black Friday pricing for some products… or beating those prices, in some cases.
Case in point: you can pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $55 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 today, matching Black Friday prices for both tablets. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for $35, matching its Black Friday pricing.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $120 – Amazon
Android tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $110 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/S-Pen for $230 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro w/6GB/128GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro w/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro w/8GB/256GB + Keyboard for $600 – Best Buy
Windows tablets
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i 12.3″ 2-in-1 w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB + keyboard for $600 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $700 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/128GB for $700 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook 14 w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 13″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/ 8GB/128GB for $320 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/256GB for $360 – Lenovo (coupon: DUET5DEAL)
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $594 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGADBDEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $950 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon ($30 for select customers with coupon: STREAM22)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $27 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $20 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on select products (up to $350 off) – eBay (coupon: JOLLY15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $99 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone for $549 and up – OnePlus