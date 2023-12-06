Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
B&H is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablets for the lowest prices I’ve seen to date. Lenovo is offering some year-end deals on Thinkpad, Slim, and Yoga-branded laptops. And Amazon is selling some Beats-branded headphones and earbuds for up to 50% off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $399 – Walmart (or Newegg)
- Lenovo Thinkpad L14 w/Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U/16GB/512GB for $599 – Lenovo (coupon: SECONDCHANCEDEAL)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: 2NDDEAL)
- Refurb Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14.5″ laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050/32GB/1TB for $690 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $863 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKLASTDEALS)
- Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $991 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKLASTDEALS)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $90 – B&H (price in cart)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $180 – B&H (price in cart)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $271 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRASALE)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet w/S-Pen for $449 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore ife Note E true wireless earbuds for $18 – meh
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $100 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds+ for $150 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Woot
- Sony WH-100XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $228 – Amazon
Other
- Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $149 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MNVBEDTP)
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,502 other subscribers