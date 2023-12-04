Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Google continues to offer Black Friday pricing on its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones… but Best Buy is knocking an extra $19 off the Pixel 8’s sale price, bringing it down to $531.
Prices for the Pixel 8 Pro still start at $799 at most retailers (marked down from the $999 list price). But there’s also a cheaper option for folks looking for a recent Pixel phone with 12GB of RAM and a telephoto camera: Woot is selling last year’s Pixel 7 Pro for $600.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and Tablets
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 for $531 and up – Best Buy
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $600 – Woot
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 – Amazon
Audio
- Sennheiser CX Plus for $94 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Target
Games & Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of JRPG games – Humble Bundle
- Backbone One mobile game controller for $75 – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% on thousands of items (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: SAVEONGIFTS)
- Aukey 32W 2-port (20W + 12W) wall charger for $9 – Newegg
