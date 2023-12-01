Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Cyber Monday is apparently a state of mind, because some retailers are continuing to offer Monday-matching prices on Friday. Meanwhile Best Buy is running one of its occasional 3-day weekend sales with discounts on hundreds of products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $100 and up – Best Buy (or refurb for $56 from VIP Outlet / eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $219 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $500 – Amazon
Laptops
- MSI Modern 14 w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $399 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/MX550/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14″ 3K laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800HS/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $900 – Best Buy
- Save $200+ on select MacBooks (starting at $899 for a MacBook Air w/M2) – Best Buy
Headphones & earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Life Tune XR wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – meh
- JBL Reflect Mini true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
Games
- Name your price for a bundle of Adventure PC games – Humble Bundle
- Prime members can stream 6 Luna games for free through Jan 1 – Amazon Gaming
Other
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,501 other subscribers