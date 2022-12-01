Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today’s the last day to score the Roku Channel’s Black Friday deals that let you sign up for any of dozens of premium channels for just $1 to $2 per month for up to 2 months. I just signed up for Paramount+ and Showtime subscriptions to catch up on Star Trek and finally get around to watching Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is now streaming on Showtime.
Meanwhile, Hulu subscribers interested in scoring a deal on a Disney+ subscription might want to act fast – if you sign up by December 8th, you can still get an ad-free Disney+ subscription as a $3/month add-on. After December 8th, the price goes down to $2/month… but you’ll have to put up with commercials. The only way to get an ad-free version will be to pay full-price for Disney+.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- Hulu subscribers can sign up for Disney+ (without ads) for $3/month through Dec 8th – Hulu
- Roku Channels Black Friday Deals (final day) – select channels for $1 – $2 per month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- Select Amazon Prime Video Channels for $2 per month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Video
- Name your price for a bundle of time travel eBooks – StoryBundle
- Fort Triumph PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- RPG in a Box PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 8 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Prime members can stream 5 Luna games for free in December – Amazon Gaming
Media streamers
- Onn UHD Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Amazon
Audio
- Razer Anzu Smart audio glasses w/mic & speakers for $25 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $49 – Walmart
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $269 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Asus C425 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7C Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $310 – Lenovo
Storage
- NVIDIA Shield T7 2TB portable rugged SSD for $150 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 2TB portable SSD for $150 – Amazon
Other
- Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB RAM for $200 and up – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Meta Quest 2 2/128GB + Beat Saber for $349 – Amazon