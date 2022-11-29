Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED is a Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard, support for a pressure-sensitive pen, and an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 low-power processor. It also has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness, which is unusual in a device that debuted earlier this year with a $600 price tag.
It’s even more unusual now that you can pick one up from Amazon for half that price.
Tablets not your thing? Newegg also has a great deal on an Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED laptop with a high-resolution OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. A model with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is just $600 when you use the coupon AFFIRM15).
And if you’re looking for a great deal on a cheap Chromebook, there’s an Asus deal for that too – Best Buy has a 14 inch model with a full HD display and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor for just $119. This Chromebook is a few years old, but it’s faster than most newer models in that price range, and it should still get operating system updates through at least mid-2026.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 w/Pentium N6000/4GB/128GB/Win11/detachable keyboard for $300 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/SD855/6GB/128GB/4G LTE/S-Pen for $280 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/SD720G/4GB RAM/S-Pen for $230 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) for $55 and up – Amazon
Windows Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $270 – Woot
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $450 – Acer (via eBay)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $550 – B&H
- Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED 2.8K 120 Hz laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg (coupon: AFFIRM15)
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1250U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ 2.2K convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Asus C425TA 14″ Chromebook w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $189 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $479 – Best Buy
Mini PCs & single-board computers
- Khadas VIM4 SBC w/Amlogic A311D2/8GB RAM for $220 – Amazon (or Khadas)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $339 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Intel RNUC11PHKi7C001 barebones gaming PC w/Core i7-1165G7/RTX 2060/32GB RAM for $780 – Newegg
Media Streamers
Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
Google Chromecast
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
Roku
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $80 – Amazon
NVIDIA Shield
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro for $175 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Cyber Monday game sale – Humble Store
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Image Comics Bundle
- Amazon Prime Channels for $2/month for up to 2 months – Amazon
Charging
- Spigen 27W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (Prime members exclusive)
- RAVPower 30W USB wall charger (2 ports) for $9 – Newegg
- Anker 65W wall charger for $38 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower sale – save 25% on one item or 35% on two – RAVPower (coupons: BUYONE and BUYTWO)