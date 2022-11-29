Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED is a Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard, support for a pressure-sensitive pen, and an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 low-power processor. It also has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness, which is unusual in a device that debuted earlier this year with a $600 price tag.

It’s even more unusual now that you can pick one up from Amazon for half that price.

Tablets not your thing? Newegg also has a great deal on an Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED laptop with a high-resolution OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. A model with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is just $600 when you use the coupon AFFIRM15).

And if you’re looking for a great deal on a cheap Chromebook, there’s an Asus deal for that too – Best Buy has a 14 inch model with a full HD display and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor for just $119. This Chromebook is a few years old, but it’s faster than most newer models in that price range, and it should still get operating system updates through at least mid-2026.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Mini PCs & single-board computers

Media Streamers

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chromecast

Roku

NVIDIA Shield

Downloads & Streaming

Charging