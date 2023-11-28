Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but if you’ve got any money left to spend on Giving Tuesday, many details still remain.
Lenovo has extended its Cyber Monday sales on select laptops, tablets, and phones. Some Samsung, HP, and MSI products are also on sale for deep discounts. Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Select Motorola smartphones (including the razr and razr+) for up to 42% off – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola for $400 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet for $100 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P12 12.7″ tablet for $250 – Lenovo
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad 11.6″ tablet for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet for $600 – Amazon
Laptops & 2-in-1 tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $280 – Lenovo (coupon: HOLIDAYDB)
- HP Chromebook Plus 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $379 – Best Buy
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop for $399 and up – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $480 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGA6DB1)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 w/Core i5-1335U/16GTB/512GB for $863 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKCYBEREXTENDED)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKCYBEREXTENDED)
Media Streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $25 – Roku
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Roku
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Amazon
Earbuds
- Anker Soundcore P2i true wireless earbuds for $15 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $119 – Amazon
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card for $25 – Amazon
- Select Samsung storage products for up to 55% off – Amazon
- Select Crucial memory & storage products for up to 62% off – Amazon
Other
- Lenovo ThinkStation Tiny mini PC w/Core i5-13500/16GB/512GB for $639 – Lenovo (coupon: WSDOORBUSTER1)
- Select Tile Bluetooth trackers for up to 46% off – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Skybound PC games (The Walking Dead and more) – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks by John Scalzi – Humble Bundle
