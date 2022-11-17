Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
A growing number of Black Friday deals are going live, which means you can save a bunch of money on a wide range of laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streamers, eBook readers, wireless audio products, and more.
Meanwhile the Epic Games Store has launched its latest giveaway. This week you can pick up Dark Deity and Evil Dead: The Game for free.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Evil Dead: The Game for free – Epic Games Store
- Dark Deity PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 70% on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- 12-month Humble Choice subscription (new games every month) for $89 – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Neil Gaiman comics from Dark Horse – Humble Choice
Laptops & 2-in-1s
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $200 – HP
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/512GB for $449 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $999 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $1099 – Dell
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2022) for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $45 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2021) w/64GB for $270 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7 Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $60 – Woot
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $165 and up – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $80 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) for $90 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $228 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $249 – Amazon
- Save up to 36% on select Sony headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on select Beats earbuds – Amazon
Speakers
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – B&H
Media Streamers
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick for $17 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $80 – Amazon
Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi routers for $75 and up – Amazon
- eero 6+ mesh Wifi routers for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon ero Pro 6E mesh Wifi routers for $179 and up – Amazon
Other
- Google Pixel Watch for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)