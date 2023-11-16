Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday has come a little early for Amazon’s Fire tablet and Fire TV devices. The brand new Amazon Fire HD 10 that launched just a month ago has a list price of $140, but you can already pick one up for $80 (or 43% off). And the even more powerful Fire Max 11 normally sells for $230 and up, but right now its 35% off, with prices starting at $150.
Wondering which tablet has the fastest processor, the most RAM, or or best WiFi capabilities? Check out Liliputing’s Fire Tablet comparison. We’ve also got a Fire TV comparison page if you’re in the market for a cheap media streamer.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon devices
Fire Tablets
- Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 (2023) for $80 – Amazon
- Fire Max 11 for $150 – Amazon
- Fire Max 1 Productivity Bundle w/keyboard case & stylus pen for $245 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 + Luna controller for $100 – Amazon
- Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids for $75 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $75 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Kids for $125 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $125 – Amazon
Kindle
- Kindle Scribe for $240 – Amazon (or 2 for $440)
- Kindle Kids for $100 – Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $135 – Amazon
Earbuds
- Echo Buds (2023) for $35 – Amazon
- Echo Buds with ANC (2021) for $65 – Amazon
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $16 – Amazon
- Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Classic Doctor Who now available to stream for free (with ads) on Tubi – Tubi (US and Canada)
- Earthlock PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Surviving the Aftermath PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve Visual Novel / PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 7a for $374 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 for $549 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Fold for $1399 – Amazon
Audio
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds for $59 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-100XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $230 – Amazon