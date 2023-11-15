Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ convertible Chromebook with an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $179.
Or if you’re looking for something with a lot more performance, the store is also offering an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics for under $1000 for the first time.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12″ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14″ 3K laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800HS/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $800 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 QHD 165Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GGB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets & smartphones
- onn 7″ Android tablet (2022) for $59 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $375 and up – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad 11.6″ 144Hz tablet for $400 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 w/128GB for $440 – Woot
Storage
- QNAP TS-233-US 2-bay NAS for $169 – Amazon
- Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD (up to 2,000MB/s) for $250 – Amazon
Other
- KAMRUI AM06 Pro mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U/116GB/512GB for $191 – Amazon (Prime members only, clip coupon & use code: QUHWPHGW)
- Name your price for a bundle of WB PC games (Gotham Knights, Injustice 2 and more) – Humble Bundle
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,506 other subscribers