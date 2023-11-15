Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ convertible Chromebook with an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $179.

Or if you’re looking for something with a lot more performance, the store is also offering an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics for under $1000 for the first time.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets & smartphones

Storage

Other

