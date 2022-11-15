Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Verizon has kicked off its Black Friday deals checks notes more than a week before Black Friday. But these days, that might mean they’re a little late to the party.

Anyway, if you’re in the market for a new phone or phone plan, you could get some extra swag like a smartwatch, tablet, or earbuds when you trade in your old phone. But I’m cheap, so the deal that stood out most to me was the Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S true wireless earbuds that Verizon is selling for $25 through Black Friday.

Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S true wireless earbuds for $25 (Verizon)

They may not have fancy features like active noise cancellation, but the earbuds are currently selling for $70 at most other stores, and seem to get reasonably good reviews from customers.

