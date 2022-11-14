Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
As Black Friday inches closer, Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals this evening at 7:00PM Eastern time… but folks with a Walmart+ membership can access the sale 7 hours earlier… on top of existing perks including free shipping, free delivery from local stores, savings on gas, and a subscription to Paramount+.
A Walmart+ subscription runs $13 per month for $98 per year, but there’s a 30-day free trial available for new subscribers. Meanwhile other stores including Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg are also running pre-Black Friday deals.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Asus E210MA 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Chuwi GemiBook 13″ laptop w/Celeron J4125/8GB/256GB for $219 – Walmart (with Walmart+)
- Asus E410KA 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $799 – Dell
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 2 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $1099 – Dell
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 – Walmart (with Walmart+)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- 1-year subscription to Humble Choice (new games every month) for $89 – Humble Bundle (coupon: HOLIDAY22)
- Name your price for a bundle of digital board games – Humble Bundle
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription free for new or returning subscribers – Paramount+ (coupon: BRAVO)
Audio
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $59 – Walmart
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $69 – Walmart (with Walmart+)
Other
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for $35 – Lenovo
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $45 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet for $139 – Walmart (with Walmart+)