Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC continues to be on sale for $100 off, but if you’re looking for a mobile gaming rig with a bigger screen and more horsepower, Best Buy has some good deals on gaming laptops with 14 inch displays and NVIDIA graphics.

Meanwhile Amazon and Roku are both selling 4K media streamers for as little as $25.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Gaming PCs

Laptops

Audio

Media Streamers

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.