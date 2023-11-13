Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC continues to be on sale for $100 off, but if you’re looking for a mobile gaming rig with a bigger screen and more horsepower, Best Buy has some good deals on gaming laptops with 14 inch displays and NVIDIA graphics.
Meanwhile Amazon and Roku are both selling 4K media streamers for as little as $25.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Gaming PCs
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $599 – Asus (coupon: NC100)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy
- MSI Stealth 14 165Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-13620H/RTX 4060/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD Chromebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Pro 7 14″ 2.5K 90 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1270P/32GB/512GB for $1030 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life Note 3i true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $46 – Newegg (coupon: SSCYA349)
- Bose Sport Earbuds for $52 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon
Other
- Naoeleii 6-foot, 100W USB-C charging cable (2-pack) for under $4 – Amazon (coupon: IAHQI8TQ)
- Anker 30W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $17 – Amazon
- Baseus 9-in-1 USB-C dock for $32 – Amazon
- Select eero mesh WiFi router products for up to 66% off – Amazon
