Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Today is Singles Day (11.11), which is sort of like Black Friday in China. And if you feel like navigating an endless array of coupons, you might be able to find some deals that are worth the trouble on AliExpress. But I suspect the savings are biggest for folks that are actually in China this year.
That said, there are some nice discounts available on handheld gaming PCs and other products today… and plenty of pre-Black Friday deals on Western brands as well. Just keep in mind that purchasing from Chinese stores and marketplaces like AliExpress and GeekBuying carries some risk – customer support usually isn’t as good as it is from retailers with a stronger presence in the West.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handheld gaming PCs
- Anbernic Win600 handheld gaming PC w/AMD 3000e for $325 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupon: EBAY1113)
- ONEXPLAYER Mini 7″ handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $940 – GeekBuying (coupon: GKB22111)
- GPD Win Max 2 10″ mini gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/1TB for $1093 – GeekBuying (pre-order w/coupon: GKB22111)
- GPD Pocket 3 8″ mini-convertible laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/16GB/1TB for $1110 – GeekBuying (coupon: GKB22111)
Other PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Win11 tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Microsoft Store
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $680 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB + keyboard for $900 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
Android Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $109 – Samsung (or 64GB for $130)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet w/32GB for $160 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $420 and up – Samsung
Audio
- JBL Black Friday Early Access sale – JBL
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – JBL
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – JBL
- JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – JBL
- UE Wonderboom SE portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $150 – Best Buy
Storage
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $85 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable rugged SSD for $90 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme portable 2TB SSD for $150 – Amazon
Other
- UPERFECT X Mini 11.6″ lapdock for $215 – UPERFECT (coupon: BLACK35)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Save up to 42% on select handheld game consoles – Anbernic (via eBay)
- Save up to $90 on Powkiddy products – AliExpress