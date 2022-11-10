Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Newegg, and Walmart are already running Black Friday sales. Or maybe they’re just regular sales with the Black Friday name tacked on.
Anyway, some deals are certainly better than others, but bargain hunters can find some decent discounts on laptops, tablets, WiFi routers, and other gear.
Netgear Nighthawk dual-band WiFi 6 mesh networking system (3-pack) for $99 (Walmart)Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook 16X 4K OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB for $850 – Newegg
- Alienware x14 FHD 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $1200 – Dell
- Save up to 31% on select MSI laptops – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ HD Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Walmart
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen) w/3GB/32GB/Android 11 for $79 – Walmart
- Onn 8″ tablet (2022) w/2GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $109 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/64GB for $250 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEAOFFER)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $230 and up – Samsung
Mini PCs
- Beelink U59 Pro mini PC w/Celeron N5105/500GB SSD/Win11 Pro for $174 and up – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SERE5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 55600U/16GB/599GB/Win11 Pro for $319 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Networking
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $419 – Amazon (Prime exclusive deal)
- Netgear Nighthawk MK6W AX1500 WiFi 6 mesh networking system (router + 2 satellites) for $99 – Walmart
Audio & video
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds (lavender) for $90 – Best Buy (or refurb for $55)
- Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 XR true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
Downloads
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Alba – A Wildlife Adventure PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for up to 45 Terry Moore digital graphic novels – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy/mystery eBooks – StoryBundle
Other
- Save up to 38% on select Fitbit Luxe & Sense products – Amazon
- Save up to $294 on select Seagate hard drives (internal & external) – B&H
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker 4-pack for $37 – Tile (coupon: THANKFUL)