Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store and Amazon Gaming are both giving away more free PC games this week. Walmart has kicked off its Black Friday sale a few weeks early. And there are some great deals on decent laptops and mini PCs today.
Also? You can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 earbuds for $135 from the Bose Shop on eBay when you use the coupon SCOREMORE at checkout. These are refurbished, but they come with a 2-year warranty from Allstate, and this is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these headphones.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Open Box Microsoft Surface Laptop SE 11.6″ w/Celeron N4120/8GB/128GB for $255 – Woot
- MINISFORUM Venus UM773 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS for $312 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM690 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX for $394 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $449 – Walmart
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $499 – Walmart
Downloads
- Golden Light PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of 2D platformer PC games – Humble Bundle
- Centipede: Recharged PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of digital graphics novels (Scott Pilgrim, Courtney Crumrin and more) – Humble Bundle
Other
- Roku Premier 4K media streamer for $19 – Walmart
- Baseus 9-in-1 USB-C dock for $33 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $135 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: SCOREMORE)
- Walmart Black Friday Deals – Walmart