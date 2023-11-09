Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store and Amazon Gaming are both giving away more free PC games this week. Walmart has kicked off its Black Friday sale a few weeks early. And there are some great deals on decent laptops and mini PCs today.

Also? You can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 earbuds for $135 from the Bose Shop on eBay when you use the coupon SCOREMORE at checkout. These are refurbished, but they come with a 2-year warranty from Allstate, and this is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these headphones.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

