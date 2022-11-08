Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Apple’s newest iPad Pro 11 inch tablet (the one with an M2 chip) is on sale for $50 off… but that means you’ll still need to spend at least $750 to pick one up.

Willing to sacrifice some performance to get a much cheaper device? Right now you can pick up a 12.4 inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with 64GB of RAM, a pressure-sensitive pen, and a detachable keyboard for $306. The only catch is that this is an open box model. But it comes with the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you were buying a brand new tablet in a sealed box.

Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/1-year warranty for $306

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

