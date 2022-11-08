Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Apple’s newest iPad Pro 11 inch tablet (the one with an M2 chip) is on sale for $50 off… but that means you’ll still need to spend at least $750 to pick one up.
Willing to sacrifice some performance to get a much cheaper device? Right now you can pick up a 12.4 inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with 64GB of RAM, a pressure-sensitive pen, and a detachable keyboard for $306. The only catch is that this is an open box model. But it comes with the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you were buying a brand new tablet in a sealed box.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Apple iPad Pro 11″ (2022) for $749 and up – Amazon
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen, keyboard & 1-year warranty for $306 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 – Amazon
Computers
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/500GB/Win11 Pro for $449 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB/Win11 Pro for $351 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung laptops for $150 and up – Woot
- HP Chromebook x360 14c convertible w/Core i3-1125G4/8GB/128GB for $400 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/256GB for $820 – HP
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephryus 14 120 HZ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1300 – Best Buy
Audio and video
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $18 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling ear earbuds for $70 and up – Amazon
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $59 – Walmart
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $100 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- 2-month Apple TV+ subscription free for new or returning subscribers – Apple (via Selena Gomez)
- Name your price for up to 9 PC games from 11-bit studios – Humble Bundle
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $13 – Newegg
- Save 20% on select refurbished products (up to $250 off) – eBay (coupon: REFURB20)