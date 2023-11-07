Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor is on sale for $100 off when you use the coupon code NC100, making it the same price as the entry-level model with a Z1 chip (and cheaper than a top-of-the-line Steam Deck).
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, there are deals on Acer and Lenovo laptops with discrete graphics today. And if you’re in the market for something cheaper and less mobile, we’ve got a few mini PC sales too.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Handhelds & mini-laptops
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Z1 Extreme for $600 – Asus Store (coupon: NC100)
- Chuwi MiniBook X 10.5″ mini laptop w/Celeron N5100/12GB/512GB for $299 – Walmart (or Intel N100 for $349)
Laptops
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/256GB for $400 – Target
- Refurb Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14.5″ 3K/120Hz laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050/32GB/1TB for $713 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Acer Predator Triton 14″ 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-13700H/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $1050 – Newegg
Mini PCs
- Beelink Mini S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $151 – Amazon
- Beelink SER5 Pro mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/500GB for $256 – Amazon
Smartphones and Tablets
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – OnePlus
- Google Pixel 7 for $440 – Woot
- Motorola Edge+ for $700 – Motorola
- Motorola Edge + Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for $600 – Motorola
Audio
- OnePlus Buds Z2 for $50 – OnePlus
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Target
- Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $100 – Target
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $109 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $159 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Aukey 20W USB-C wall charger for $7 – Newegg
- AmazonBasics Rechargeable AA batteries (12-pack) for $12 – Woot
I would totally buy that Chuwi N100 model if Walmart was selling it here in my country, but unfortunately Walmart Canada isn’t selling it. That’s a good price, and buying it from a store with a good return policy is what I want.
The only thing stopping me from buying one of those is that I don’t like dealing with vendors in China for things that expensive. Get a dead pixel, bad RAM, etc, and the vendor is going to force you to pay to ship it back, if they even want to help you at all.
That Chuwi minibook is not only a 2-in-1 but also works with Windows Ink???