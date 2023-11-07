Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor is on sale for $100 off when you use the coupon code NC100, making it the same price as the entry-level model with a Z1 chip (and cheaper than a top-of-the-line Steam Deck).

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, there are deals on Acer and Lenovo laptops with discrete graphics today. And if you’re in the market for something cheaper and less mobile, we’ve got a few mini PC sales too.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Handhelds & mini-laptops

Laptops

Mini PCs

Smartphones and Tablets

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.