Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Adding an OLED display to a laptop typically means increasing the price tag. But you know one way to save money on a laptop with an OLED display featuring vivid colors and deep blacks? Pick up a previous-gen model.

Right now Amazon is selling a bunch of Asus laptops at discounted prices… including two notebooks with OLED displays that are selling for $650 or less.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Other