Adding an OLED display to a laptop typically means increasing the price tag. But you know one way to save money on a laptop with an OLED display featuring vivid colors and deep blacks? Pick up a previous-gen model.
Right now Amazon is selling a bunch of Asus laptops at discounted prices… including two notebooks with OLED displays that are selling for $650 or less.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Ideapad 16″ Gaming Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $399 – Walmart
- Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $630 – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Amazon
- LG Gram 17″ 3 pound laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $756 – Woot
- Asus Zenbook Duo UX482 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $900 and up – Amazon
- Asus Zenbok Duo 14 UX482 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i5-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $1100 and up – Amazon
- Refurb MSI laptops for $680 and up – Woot
- Asus PN62S barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U for $375 – Woot
Other
- Filament PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 40% on select Shure microphones – Amazon
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $46 – Amazon (clip coupon)