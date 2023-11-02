Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store and Amazon are giving away free games this week, Humble Bundle has a bunch of deals that let you pick up a pack of games cheap.
And if you’re looking for something to play those games on, Best Buy is running sales on select mobile gaming PCs including the Asus ROG Ally handheld and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble IGN Editor’s Choice Bundle
Gaming PCs
- Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $620 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $910 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/RTX 4050/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1250 – Best Buy
Other PCs
- Asus Chromebook CM3200 12″ convertible w/MT8192/4GB/64GB for $198 – Walmart
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/500GB for $259 – Amazon
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $299 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 w/detachable keyboard and Pentium N6000 for $399 and up – Asus Store
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $499 – Newegg
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TM420 convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $499 – Asus
- LG Gram 16″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/512GB for $729 – BuyDig
- LG Gram 17″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/799 for $799 – BuyDig
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $830 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 1/Core i7-1270P/32GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $1030 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Audio
- Sony LinkBuds S true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: SSCX3Z47)
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Extreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $180 – B&H
Other
- Logitech Signature M650 L Bluetooth mouse for $35 – Amazon
- WAVLink triple-display USB-C dock + $5 gift card for $40 – Newegg
- Reurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $50 and up – Woot
