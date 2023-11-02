Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store and Amazon are giving away free games this week, Humble Bundle has a bunch of deals that let you pick up a pack of games cheap.

And if you’re looking for something to play those games on, Best Buy is running sales on select mobile gaming PCs including the Asus ROG Ally handheld and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC Games

Gaming PCs

Other PCs

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.