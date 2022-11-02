Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

EBay is running a Treat yo’ self sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of products for up to $100 off. Meanwhile handheld gaming company Anbernic is running its own sale that let you save up to $25 on select products. And the coupons are stackable.

Among other things, that means you can pick up a handheld Windows gaming PC with an AMD processor and a 6 inch display for as little as $263, or an Android/Linux handheld with a Rockchip processor and a 3.5 inch display for $88 and up.

Anbernic Win600 handheld Windows gaming PC for $263 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY113)

Are these the best handheld game systems available? That’s up for debate. But at these prices, they’re a little more attractive than usual.

