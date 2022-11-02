Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a Treat yo’ self sale that lets you save 20% on thousands of products for up to $100 off. Meanwhile handheld gaming company Anbernic is running its own sale that let you save up to $25 on select products. And the coupons are stackable.
Among other things, that means you can pick up a handheld Windows gaming PC with an AMD processor and a 6 inch display for as little as $263, or an Android/Linux handheld with a Rockchip processor and a 3.5 inch display for $88 and up.
Are these the best handheld game systems available? That’s up for debate. But at these prices, they’re a little more attractive than usual.
Handheld game systems
- Anbernic WIN600 6″ Windows handheld gaming PC w/AMD 3020e or 3050e for $263 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY113)
- Anbernic RG353V 3.5″ w/RK3566, Android 11 + Linux for $88 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY111)
- Anbernic RG353P 3.5″ w/RK3566, Android 11 + Linux for $107 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY114)
- Anbernic RG503 5″ OLED w/RK3566, Linux for $102 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY112)
- Anbernic RG552 5.4″ RK3399, Android + Linux for $154 and up – Anbernic (via eBay w/coupons: TREATYOSELF & EBAY112)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $230 and up – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $400 and up – Woot
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet (2020) w/64GB for $349 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Microsoft Store
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $45 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 and up – Amazon
Wireless audio
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Woot
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Woot
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $35 – Anker (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $33 – Anker (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of weird fiction eBooks – StoryBundle
- Apple TV+ 3-month subscription free for new or returning subscribers – Best Buy
Other
- Save 20% off select products (save up to $100) – eBay (coupon: TREATYOSELF)
- Select Bluetti charging products for up to 20% off – eBay (coupon: TREATYOSELF)
- Xiaomi Mi Band 7 activity tracker for $43 – Xiaomi (via eBay)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless laser mouse for $40 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy