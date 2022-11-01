Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Every month Amazon gives away a handful of PC games for free to Prime members. This month’s selection includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Facility 47, and Last Day of June.
Looking for something to play those games on? The Microsoft Store is running a sale on laptops and 2-in-1 tablets, with prices starting as low as $150 for a low-cost Windows 11 machine. If you’ve got more money to spare, there are also some nice deals on gaming laptops.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- 7 games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Stream 5 games free during November – Amazon Luna (Prime member exclusive)
- Save up to 27% on Fire TV Stick + Luna game streaming hardware bundles – Amazon
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- The Fifth Season Kindle eBook by N. K. Jemisin for $3 – Amazon
- Stardust Kindle eBook by Neil Gaiman for $3 – Amazon
- Mexican Gothic Kindle eBook by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $3 – Amazon
- Ancillary Justice Kindle eBook by Ann Leckie for $3 – Amazon
2-in-1 tablets
- Lenovo IdePad Duet 3i 10.3″ 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $150 – Microsoft Store
- HP 11″ Win11 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $250 – Microsoft Store
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium Silver N6000/4GB/128GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
Laptops
- Save up to 50% on select PCs (starting at $150) – Microsoft Store
- HP 14″ Win11 laptop w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $300 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-11600H/RTX 3050 Ti/8GB/512GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-11600H/RTX 3050 Ti/32GB/1TB for $1000 – Microsoft Store
- Asus Zenbook Pro 15.6″ OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Newegg
- Gigabyte Aero 16″ 4K AMOLED gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3070 Ti/16GB/2TB for $1300 – Ant Online (via eBay)
Other
- Refurb Apple AirPods Max for $355 – Woot
- AKG Y600NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – JBL (via eBay)
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $85 – Newegg (coupon: 7BFBYA268)
- Anker 18W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore 5,000 mAh power bank w/wireless charging for $26 – Amazon (coupon: ANKER1619 )