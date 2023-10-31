Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but you may not have to wait to get Black Friday pricing on some devices.

This week Amazon is running deep discounts on Fire TV media streamers as well as some Fire tablets. And Best Buy is selling an HP Chromebook Plus 14 inch convertible for $379 (or $220 off the list price).

HP Chromebook Plus 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $379 (Best Buy)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones and tablets

Media Streamers

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,488 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.