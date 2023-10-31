Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but you may not have to wait to get Black Friday pricing on some devices.
This week Amazon is running deep discounts on Fire TV media streamers as well as some Fire tablets. And Best Buy is selling an HP Chromebook Plus 14 inch convertible for $379 (or $220 off the list price).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones and tablets
- Google Pixel 7a for $375 – Google Store
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $229 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 and up – Google Store
- Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) for $400 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $150 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Previous-gen Amazon Fire tablets & Kindle eReaders for $20 and up – Woot
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $18 – $110 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $20 – $40 – Google Store
Other
- Insignia 72.5W USB wall charger for $25 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $120 – Google Store
- HP Chromebook Plus 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $379 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $830 – Newegg
