Amazon is selling select Fire tablets for up to 50% off, which is a pretty good deal if you’re looking for a portable device for streaming music, movies, and other content from Amazon, surfing the web, or reading Kindle eBooks.
But it’s getting tougher and tougher to hack Amazon’s tablets to behave more like stock Android tablets. So if you’re in the market for a tablet that ships with the Google Play Store pre-installed, there are also some good deals on models from Samsung and Lenovo at the moment. They might not be as cheap as Amazon’s Fire tablets, but they’re more versatile.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Android tablets
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) Android tablet w/Helio G80/4GB/128GB for $160 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB + keyboard & pen for $328 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet for $110 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $248 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet for $380 and up – Amazon
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for $42 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) tablet w/32GB for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020 w/32GB for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
Laptops & 2-in-1 tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $999 – Lenovo
- HP Spectre x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $950 – HP
- HP Aero 13 w/Ryen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $670 – HP
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $150 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 13″ detachable w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $340 – Lenovo
Mice
- Logitech M325 wireless mouse for $10 – Best Buy
- Logitech Signature M650 wireless scroll mouse for $30 – Best Buy
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $55 – Lenovo
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $20 – Amazon (or $17 for select Prime members w/coupon: STREAM22)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon