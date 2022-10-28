Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
While a handful of PC makers are starting to ship laptops with built-in webcams that aren’t entirely awful, if you’re not lucky enough to have one of those models (or have a desktop), then you may want to pick up a USB webcam for video conferencing, live streaming, or keeping in touch with friends and family across the globe.
And right now two Razer webcams are on sale for well below their list prices. Amazon is selling the Razer Kiyo with a built-in ring light for $59, and Newegg has the Kiyo Pro for $88 when you use the coupon SSBX2827. That model has a wide-angle lens, adjustable field of view, and support for higher frame rates.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $321 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Asus C433TA 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
Smartphones & tablets
- Apple iPad mini for $399 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Saturnalia PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Train Simulator PC games & add-ons – Humble Bundle
Wireless audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Best Buy (or refurb for $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
Other
- Razer Kiyo 1080p/30 & 720p/60 webcam w/ring light for $59 – Amazon
- Razer Kiyo Pro wide-angle 1080p/60 HDR webcam for $88 – Newegg (coupon: SSBX2827)
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $35 – Amazon (or 2 for $60 w/coupon: SHOW52PK)