Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

While a handful of PC makers are starting to ship laptops with built-in webcams that aren’t entirely awful, if you’re not lucky enough to have one of those models (or have a desktop), then you may want to pick up a USB webcam for video conferencing, live streaming, or keeping in touch with friends and family across the globe.

And right now two Razer webcams are on sale for well below their list prices. Amazon is selling the Razer Kiyo with a built-in ring light for $59, and Newegg has the Kiyo Pro for $88 when you use the coupon SSBX2827. That model has a wide-angle lens, adjustable field of view, and support for higher frame rates.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

