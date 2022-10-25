Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are a growing number of Android-based handheld devices designed for streaming games from the web, including the $350 Logitech G Cloud and the $400 Razer Edge. But you know what’s a whole lot cheaper and probably just as capable? Slapping a mobile game controller on the phone you already have.

Right now Amazon is selling the Razer Kishi game controller for $45, which is half the list price. The GameSir X2 and GameSir X2 Pro mobile game controllers are also on sale at discounted prices.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Mobile game controllers

Other