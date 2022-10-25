Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are a growing number of Android-based handheld devices designed for streaming games from the web, including the $350 Logitech G Cloud and the $400 Razer Edge. But you know what’s a whole lot cheaper and probably just as capable? Slapping a mobile game controller on the phone you already have.

Right now Amazon is selling the Razer Kishi game controller for $45, which is half the list price. The GameSir X2 and GameSir X2 Pro mobile game controllers are also on sale at discounted prices.

Razer Kishi

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Mobile game controllers

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.