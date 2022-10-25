Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
There are a growing number of Android-based handheld devices designed for streaming games from the web, including the $350 Logitech G Cloud and the $400 Razer Edge. But you know what’s a whole lot cheaper and probably just as capable? Slapping a mobile game controller on the phone you already have.
Right now Amazon is selling the Razer Kishi game controller for $45, which is half the list price. The GameSir X2 and GameSir X2 Pro mobile game controllers are also on sale at discounted prices.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $580 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB5/12GB for $670 – HP
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo 13.4″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $699 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- HP Envy 360 13″ 2.8K convertible w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/1TB for $900 – HP
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite eBook readers for $50 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $109 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
Mobile game controllers
- Razer Kishi mobile game controller (USB-C) for $45 – Amazon
- GameSir X2 USB Type-C smartphone game controller for $50 – Amazon
- GameSir X2 Pro USB Type-C smartphone game controller for $64 – Amazon
Other
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $13 – Newegg (or 2 for $19)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- UE Wonderboom SE portable Bluetooth speaker (2-pack) for $150 – Best Buy