Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

October 23 was Fallout Day, and Bethesda is letting gamers play Fallout 76 for free through October 30 and offering deep discounts on most other Fallout titles.

Don’t have a PC to play on? I can’t promise these will arrive by the end of Bethesda’s sale, but GeekBuying is offering a GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 7640U processor for $680 and Dell and Best Buy are running sales on notebooks with 12th and 13th-gen Intel Core processors and high-resolution displays.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

PC & Mobile accessories

PC Games

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.