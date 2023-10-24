Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
October 23 was Fallout Day, and Bethesda is letting gamers play Fallout 76 for free through October 30 and offering deep discounts on most other Fallout titles.
Don’t have a PC to play on? I can’t promise these will arrive by the end of Bethesda’s sale, but GeekBuying is offering a GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 7640U processor for $680 and Dell and Best Buy are running sales on notebooks with 12th and 13th-gen Intel Core processors and high-resolution displays.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/512GB for $150 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14″ Chromebook w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo
- GPD Win 4 handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 5 7640U/16GB/512GB for $680 – GeekBuying (coupon: NNN1010)
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2.2K laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/1TB for $700 – Dell
- Asus Zenbook 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/5121GB for $700 – Best Buy
PC & Mobile accessories
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Space A40 true wireless earbuds w/ANC for $55 – Newegg (coupon: SSCX2378)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) w/ANC for $57 – Best Buy
- Nekteck 100W USB-S wall charger w/USB-C cable for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
PC Games
- Play Fallout 76 for free through Oct 30 (or buy for $8 through Oct 31) – Steam
- Save up to 90% on Fallout PC games and bundles between Oct 24 – 31 – Steam (and other stores)
- Name your price for a bundle of multiplayer PC games – Humble Bundle