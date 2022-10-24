Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy has kicked off a Black Friday sale more than a month early (and not on a Friday, for that matter). But if you’re in the market for discounted PCs, tablets, phones, appliances, cameras, or other products, it might be worth checking out.
Among other things, you can score Windows laptops for as little as $100 or save hundreds of dollars on select Asus ROG Zephryus G14 gaming laptop models. Meanwhile Google’s entire Pixel 6 line of phones are on sale at various retailers, letting you save up to $200 depending ont he model.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Asus E210 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Asus E410 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $180 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – Best Buy (my Best Buy member pricing)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1300 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Asus C433TA 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 6 for $499 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $649 – Amazon
Other
- Spotify Car Thing for $27 – Spotify (coupon: EXTRA10)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 – Google Store
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – B&H
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker for $100 – JBL (via eBay)
- Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p HDR webcam for $100 – Microsoft Store
- Nektech 60W USB-C wall charger + 2 meter charging cable for $25 – Amazon
- Save up to 25% on select Logitech keyboards & mice – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of World of Darkness PC games – Humble Bundle