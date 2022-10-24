Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy has kicked off a Black Friday sale more than a month early (and not on a Friday, for that matter). But if you’re in the market for discounted PCs, tablets, phones, appliances, cameras, or other products, it might be worth checking out.

Among other things, you can score Windows laptops for as little as $100 or save hundreds of dollars on select Asus ROG Zephryus G14 gaming laptop models. Meanwhile Google’s entire Pixel 6 line of phones are on sale at various retailers, letting you save up to $200 depending ont he model.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Smartphones

Other