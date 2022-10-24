Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Best Buy has kicked off a Black Friday sale more than a month early (and not on a Friday, for that matter). But if you’re in the market for discounted PCs, tablets, phones, appliances, cameras, or other products, it might be worth checking out.

Among other things, you can score Windows laptops for as little as $100 or save hundreds of dollars on select Asus ROG Zephryus G14 gaming laptop models. Meanwhile Google’s entire Pixel 6 line of phones are on sale at various retailers, letting you save up to $200 depending ont he model.

Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1300 (Best Buy)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Smartphones

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.