The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook is a convertible notebook with a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and an Intel Processor N100 Alder Lake-N chip.

When it first hit the streets earlier this year, a Flex 3i Chromebook with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage sold for $349. But right now Best Buy is selling that model for $179, or just over half price.

If you’re looking for something with a little more power, Best Buy is also running a 3-day sale on gaming products, with deals gaming laptops, desktops, tablets, and displays, among other things.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Gaming laptops and tablets

Other

