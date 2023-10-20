Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook is a convertible notebook with a 12.2 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and an Intel Processor N100 Alder Lake-N chip.
When it first hit the streets earlier this year, a Flex 3i Chromebook with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage sold for $349. But right now Best Buy is selling that model for $179, or just over half price.
If you’re looking for something with a little more power, Best Buy is also running a 3-day sale on gaming products, with deals gaming laptops, desktops, tablets, and displays, among other things.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ touchscreen Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Asus 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Asus 15.6″ touchscreen cloud gaming Chromebook w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $399 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $449 – Best Buy
Gaming laptops and tablets
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 165Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1200 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Newegg
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Woot
Other
- Save 20% on 20K+ items – eBay (w/coupon HEADSTART)
- Best Buy Gaming 3-Day Sale – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of Sid Meir PC games (Civilization, Beyond Earth, Pirates, etc) – Humble Bundle
- Baseus Power Trip, Surge Protector 20W USB wall charger for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 45W USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life A3i true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: SSCXA652)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ tablet w/256GB for $463 – Amazon