Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Fallout 3 for free this week. B&H is running a sale on select SanDisk and WD storage products. And right now it’s cheaper to buy a 3-pack of Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi routers than a 2-pack.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Storage

Other