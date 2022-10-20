Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Fallout 3 for free this week. B&H is running a sale on select SanDisk and WD storage products. And right now it’s cheaper to buy a 3-pack of Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi routers than a 2-pack.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Evoland Legendary Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price PayDay 2 and 60+ DLC packs – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of military sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 45 Heavy Metal digital comics – Humble Bundle
Storage
- Save up to $640 on select SanDisk & WD storage products – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $32 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $45 – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra Luxe 512GB USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A flash drive for $40 – B&H
- Crucial X6 SE 2TB portable SSD for $140 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $160 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD for $300 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for $220 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB portable SSD for $360 – B&H
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $240 – B&H
Other
- Save 40% off sitewide – Aukey
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Woot
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi router (3-pack) for $194 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000CM5/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablets for $400 and up – Best Buy
- Refurb LG Gram laptops for $650 and up – Woot