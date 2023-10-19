Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
HP is running a sale on select Pavilion Plus laptops with 14 inch displays, allowing you to pick up some pretty good configurations with decent specs for as little as $550.
Meanwhile the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC with an Alder Lake-N processor and a built-in status LCD display that I wrote about last month? It went up for pre-order in September for $239 and up, but it’s already on sale for $50 off the list price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 FHD Chromebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $169 – Lenovo
- ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB/LCD status display for $180 – Amazon (clip on-page coupons)
- HP Laptop 14t w/Intel Alder Lake-N/8GB RAM for $290 and up – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7040U/16GB RAM for $550 and up – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB/2.8K OLED display for $700 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7840U/16GB/512GB/2.8K OLED display for $790 – HP
- Asus VivoBook Pro 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 6800H/RTX 3050/16GB/1TB for $869 – Woot
Charging accessories
- AmazonBasics 36W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $10 – Woot
- Baseus 20W 10,000 mAh power bank for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: YIZCKZEE)
- Anker 10W Qi wireless charging stand for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $40 – Amazon
- Anker 100W 3-port USB wall charger for $43 – Amazon
Downloads
- The Evil Within PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Eternal Threads PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Doom 3 free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle Heroines of Magic and Might Bundle
Other
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds with IPX6 water resistance for $9 – Newegg
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
