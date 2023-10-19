Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP is running a sale on select Pavilion Plus laptops with 14 inch displays, allowing you to pick up some pretty good configurations with decent specs for as little as $550.

Meanwhile the ACEMAGIC S1 mini PC with an Alder Lake-N processor and a built-in status LCD display that I wrote about last month? It went up for pre-order in September for $239 and up, but it’s already on sale for $50 off the list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

