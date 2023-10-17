Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Some of the most popular Amazon Prime Day deals among Liliputing visitors were the discounted mini PCs with Intel or AMD processors. But while Prime Day is over and Black Friday is more than a month away, many deals are still live… in fact some mini PCs are priced even lower today than they were last week.
Meanwhile Woot is selling an Asus ROG Flow Z13 for $700, which is the lowest price I’ve seen for this 2-in-1 gaming tablet with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and a detachable RGB backlit keyboard. Note that this model does not have discrete graphics baked in, but it does have an Asus ROG XG Mobile interface for use with an external graphics dock.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Beelink S12 mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $119 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- KAMRUI AK12 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/512GB for $150 – Amazon (coupon: XWBHKMLG)
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $154 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $321 – Amazon
- Beelink EQ12 mini PC w/Core i3-N305/16GB/500GB for $289 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 Max mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB for $438 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UM790 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 7940HS (barebones) $512 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UM790 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/512GB for $625 – Amazons (clip coupon)
- GMK mini PC w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/2TB for $650 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UM790 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/1TB for $650 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UM790 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/64GB/1TB for $728 – Amazon
Tablets & Laptops
- Google Pixel Tablet w/Charging Speaker Dock for $394 and up – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $499 – Newegg
- Refurb Lenovo Slim 7 Pro 14.5″ laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050/32GB/1TB for $665 – Lenovo (via eBay w/coupon: HEADSTART)
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 120Hz 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Woot
Charging
- Anker 30W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $17 – Amazon
- Anker 47W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $27 – Amazon
- Anker 100W 3-port USB wall charger for $43 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on select items (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: HEADSTART)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $94 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $159 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: HEADSTART)
- Name your price for a bundle of horror PC games – Humble Bundle