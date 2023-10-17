Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Some of the most popular Amazon Prime Day deals among Liliputing visitors were the discounted mini PCs with Intel or AMD processors. But while Prime Day is over and Black Friday is more than a month away, many deals are still live… in fact some mini PCs are priced even lower today than they were last week.

Meanwhile Woot is selling an Asus ROG Flow Z13 for $700, which is the lowest price I’ve seen for this 2-in-1 gaming tablet with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and a detachable RGB backlit keyboard. Note that this model does not have discrete graphics baked in, but it does have an Asus ROG XG Mobile interface for use with an external graphics dock.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

Tablets & Laptops

Charging

Other

