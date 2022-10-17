Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Rumor has it that Apple could introduce new iPads within days. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t need a model with the latest Apple M2 processor, Amazon’s running deals on some previous-gen iPads: you can pick up a 2021 iPad with a 10.2 inch display for as little as $269 or a 2022 iPad Air for $519 and up.

Apple iPad Air (2022) for $519 and up (Amazon)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Headphones & earbuds

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.