Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Rumor has it that Apple could introduce new iPads within days. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t need a model with the latest Apple M2 processor, Amazon’s running deals on some previous-gen iPads: you can pick up a 2021 iPad with a 10.2 inch display for as little as $269 or a 2022 iPad Air for $519 and up.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets for $55 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad (2021) for $269 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13″ OLED 2-in-1 Chromebook w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air (2022) for $519 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i 12.3″ Windows 2-in-1 tablet w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $730 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) for $1099 and up (save $200) – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro noise-cancelling earbuds for $42 – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $215 – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $223 – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5/B headphones for $250 – eBay
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $360 – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
Other
- Save 20% on select tech, toys, fashion, home, and sport products – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22 / save up to $250)
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $272 – eBay (coupon: COUNTDOWN22)
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250C/4GB?128GB for $289 – Lenovo
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $55 – Lenovo
- Anker PowerPort Nano 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $20 – meh