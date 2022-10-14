Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Amazon Prime members can stream 6 Amazon Luna games for free this month, or snag up to 7 games PC games to add to their library.
Meanwhile Paramount+ is running a promotion that lets you save 50% on an annual subscription. That means you can get 12 months of ad-free streaming for $50 or pay just $25 for the ad-supported version of the service. And Paramount+ is throwing in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (worth $30) to sweeten the deal.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Save 50% on a Paramount+ 12-month subscription and get a free Fire TV Stick Lite – Paramount+
- Darkwood PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 7 Free games for Prime members (Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer II and more) – Amazon Gaming (Prime member exclusive)
- Stream 6 Amazon Luna games for free during October – Amazon Gaming (Prime member exclusive)
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Gaming Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB + 3 months NVIDIA GeForce Now Ultimate for $399 – Walmart
- MINIFORUM EliteMini HX90 mini PC (barebones) w/Ryzen 9 5900HX for $499 – Walmart
- MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/16GB/512GB for $600 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink GTR5 mini PC w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/500GB for $619 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Asus Zenbook 13 OLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $748 – Amazon