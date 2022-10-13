Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale may have come and gone, but you can still score a pretty good deal on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet if you don’t mind buying refurbished gear.
Right now Amazon is selling refurbished 2021 models for $70 and up. Or you can snag a refurbished 2019 model is just $55. It has the same processor, but less RAM.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium N6000/4GB/128GB for $420 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $700 and up (save up to $500) – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $570 and up (save up to $100) – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Coe i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $631 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKOCT)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $749 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of fighting PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Vampire Hunter D eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Peacock Premium 1-year subscription for $20 – Peacock