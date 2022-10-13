Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale may have come and gone, but you can still score a pretty good deal on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet if you don’t mind buying refurbished gear.

Right now Amazon is selling refurbished 2021 models for $70 and up. Or you can snag a refurbished 2019 model is just $55. It has the same processor, but less RAM.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Downloads & Streaming

Other